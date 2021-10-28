Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP Governors

On Thurs. Oct. 28th, Governor Parson followed suit with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his official opposition to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in signing an executive order , fighting the federal vaccine mandates from the Biden administration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, went a step further, when he announced his state's lawsuit in a press conference on Thursday morning. The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Tampa and names Biden, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson as well as White House contracting officials as defendants.

In a recent press release, the governor said he will do everything in his power to combat the “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration.

Gov. Parson justifies his stance on the federal vaccine mandates based on some historical interpretations of the Constitution pertaining to public health issues. Parson believes that the rights of Missourians would be infringed upon, if the federal vaccine mandates were to take full effect.

Executive Order 21-10 states the following:

All agencies, boards, commissions, and other entities within the executive branch of state government are directed to cooperate fully and timely with the Attorney General of the State of Missouri in litigation on behalf of the State of Missouri against any federally imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate or requirement.

No agency, board, commission, or other entity within the executive branch of state government shall compel any individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine according to federal vaccine mandates if the individual objects for religious or medical reasons.

No agency, board, commission, or other entity within the executive branch of state government shall penalize individuals or businesses for non-compliance with federally imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates if the individual objects for religious or medical reasons.

However, Parson also stated that the state of Missouri still supports vaccination, and that it will continue to recommend its constituents get vaccinated.