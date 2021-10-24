-
Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Legal action from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office may be the route Missouri takes, as opposed to passing legislation to fight vaccine mandates.
The top Democrat in the Senate says calls to action against Biden's vaccination plan amount to "sound and fury."
The president outlined a forthcoming federal rule that all businesses with 100 or more employees have to ensure that every worker is either vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
But that isn't likely to happen based on comments Gov. Mike Parson made to St. Louis Public Radio.