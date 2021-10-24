-
Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
In the Spring of 2021, Southeast Missouri State University announced their Protect the Nest plan, an initiative to reduce cases of COVID-19 amongst the…
On Wednesday, August 4th Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas announced that during the Fall 2021 semester, various on-campus…
On Wednesday, July 21, a press conference at the State Capitol was held by Governor Mike Parson to announce the launch of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination…
Missouri has vaccinated 20% of the state’s population and expects a significant jump in the vaccine supply by summer — enough for all adults in the state to obtain a COVID-19 shot. But even if the federal government boosts the supply and every U.S. adult becomes eligible in May, widespread immunity could still take until 2022 to reach because a vaccine needs to be approved for children.
The vaccination event was for eligible employees in Missouri’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation.
According to a recent press release from SoutheastHEALTH, distribution and administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues in the Southeast…
There will be nine National Guard teams deployed throughout the state, one for each of Missouri’s Highway Patrol regions, and each team can vaccinate up to 2,500 people per day depending on supply.
Nurses are the only employees at most schools able to get COVID-19 vaccines right now. State education officials don't know when vaccines will be available for teachers and other school staff.
About 105,000 health care workers in Missouri have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. That’s about one-third of the state’s more than 350,000 patient-facing health care workers.