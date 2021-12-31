Governor Parson Lets COVID-19 Related State of Emergency Expire At The End Of 2021

On Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri's COVID-19 related State of Emergency will expire and not be renewed in the new year.

The Executive Order was first declared on March 13, 2020, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state and country.

The State of Emergency was renewed five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August 2021.

In a press release Gov. Parson credited the effectiveness of the vaccine and the efforts of the state’s health care professionals for providing control and stability, citing no need for a continuation of the state of emergency.

"Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy,” said Parson. “We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency,”

Parson explained initially, the State of Emergency was declared to provide flexibility and support to Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses as a response to save lives and livelihoods, expanding that Missourians can work together as a collective to reduce the spread with available treatment opportunities.

“We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state."

The State has communicated to its health care partners that there will be flexibility during the transitional period to fully resume pre-pandemic operations.

Currently, over 62% of Missourians are vaccinated against COVID-19.