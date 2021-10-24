COVID-19 response

-
At least 13.6 million Americans have caught the coronavirus this year — more people than the entire populations of Michigan and Iowa combined. But the situation likely will get much worse this winter, based on new research from Washington University.
-
Missouri's state health director says a limited supply of vaccine could come as early as December, but supplies won't be available to the general public until spring at the earliest.
-
Work hasn’t stopped for Byron Ewing during the coronavirus outbreak — if anything, it’s more intense. As an inmate at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
-
The Missouri Legislature on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion to fight the coronavirus statewide. The supplemental budget gives Gov. Mike Parson spending...
-
The stay at home order for Missouri went into effect just after midnight and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on April 24. The order states that anyone who lives...
-
Updated 6:25 p.m., April 3 Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order...
-
About 1.8 million Missourians are not under a stay-at-home order as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,834 Thursday,...
-
The Missouri National Guard is scouting locations for alternate care sites across the state if they will be needed because of the coronavirus, Governor...
-
Updated at 5:30 p.m., March 31 with comment from Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis University doctors are using an experimental drug to...
-
In the past several weeks, as metro Kansas City began working to avoid being overwhelmed by Covid-19 like big cities elsewhere, rural places like Wright...