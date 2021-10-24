Missouri News

-
After personal information for thousands of educators in Missouri was shown to be vulnerable due to a website flaw, a Washington University professor sees this as an opportunity for the state to reevaluate its cybersecurity practices.
Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Voters in Nixa will decide whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele on November 2.
Missouri state officials failed to meet the Springfield region’s needs as the more-contagious delta variant caused a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Metropolitan Congregations United and engineering researchers at the Washington University are working with several churches in north and south St. Louis to measure air quality in areas with high amounts of pollution.
The state school board association withdrew from its parent organization over a letter calling for action against “domestic terrorism."
But one veteran of the Missouri redistricting process says commissions have to defy tradition and succeed in order to prevent 2022 election headaches.
Gov. Mike Parson is facing calls to get the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission off the ground after it was created by the Legislature earlier this…
University of Missouri-St. Louis professor Shaji Khan helped the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report data breach on state system.
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.