Report Urges States To Track Rescue Plan Spending, Increase Transparency

Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools.

The federal stimulus bill last year dedicated $125 billion for K-12 education, with two-thirds of it made immediately available.

This month, the U.S. Department of Education approved states' applications for how they will use the last third.

Nicholas Munyan-Penney, senior policy analyst for the group Education Reform Now, co-authored the report, which gave Missouri and 24 other states a "yellow light" for overall equity in their plans.

"Missouri is requiring that districts explain how they're going to be allocating their funds based on student needs, so that was really good to see," Munyan-Penney explained. "But then, we're also concerned, really, about ensuring that these funds are being tracked and being transparent."

Missouri's priorities include sustaining safe operations in schools, addressing the impact of lost instructional time, expanding broadband access and supporting the educator workforce. The state has faced a severe teacher shortage, and the funding will help address working conditions, strengthen mentor programs for early-career teachers, and provide more social-emotional services to educators.

Some 90% of the Rescue Plan funds go to local agencies, but Munyan-Penney pointed out how the State of Missouri will use the 10% it receives remains unclear. While Missouri plans to address lost instructional time, he noted the plan does not outline how it will do so.

"One specific intervention that we often recommend is high-impact tutoring," Munyan-Penney emphasized. "That gives students dedicated time, during the school day, to have additional instructional time with adults who can give them the extra support that they need."

The report recommended states collaborate on their plans, sharing ways to increase transparency and improve data collection and reporting. Munyan-Penney added supporting students with mental-health and emotional needs is key to improving student outcomes.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Missouri News Service is a contributing partner with KRCU Public Radio.