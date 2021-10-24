-
Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
-
Missourians who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can enter to win the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program Lottery - 900 winners will receive $10,000 in…
-
On Thurs. Aug. 19, Gov. Mike Parson announced plans to distribute $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase broadband internet access,…
-
Last Month the Missouri House of Representatives gave the final approval to Senate Bill 189, a companion bill which allows for the production of a…