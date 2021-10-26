Unit 31 In Otter Slough Closed Off Due To Invasive Plant Species

On Mon. Oct. 25, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that Unit 31 at Otter Slough in Stoddard County would not be included in the waterfowl hunting program this fall. This is due to the discovery of an invasive species of plant called Alligatorweed.

Invasive plant species like Alligatorweed are generally non-native plants that can cause harm to human health, environmental health, or economic harm. Being a native to South America, the plant grows quickly and forms dense mats that crowd out other native species. Alligatorweed is most commonly found in ditches, creeks, ponds, and wetlands.

The MDC is currently implementing a treatment plan to take care of the issue. This plan includes not only removing it from Unit 31, but preventing it from spreading to other areas.

For more questions, contact your local conservation office or go to the MDC's website.