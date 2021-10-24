Local News

-
On Mon. Oct. 25, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that Unit 31 at Otter Slough in Stoddard County would not be included in the waterfowl hunting program this fall. This is due to the discovery of an invasive species of plant called Alligatorweed.
-
The SEMO Chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing and other campus organizations will once again be a part of the 'Trunk or Treat' Halloween Sensory-Friendly Event. The event is for children who might feel overwhelmed in busy or noisy environments such as Halloween trick or treating.
-
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
-
Southeast students from the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance presented their skills in a multitude of dance styles at the annual…
-
Following a significant increase in coronavirus cases throughout the Southeast Missouri region, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held a…
-
In Cape Girardeau County a sales tax of one-half of one percent was approved by voters for public safety services and law enforcement.Seats on the Cape…
-
Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 statistics update.
-
-
-