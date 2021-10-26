Amari Bell - Southeast Arrow Reporter

Amari Bell - Southeast Arrow ReporterSoutheast Arrow Reporter
-
Center for Speech And Hearing Hosts Third Annual Sensory-Friendly 'Trunk Or Treat'
-
The SEMO Chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing and other campus organizations will once again be a part of the 'Trunk or Treat' Halloween Sensory-Friendly Event. The event is for children who might feel overwhelmed in busy or noisy environments such as Halloween trick or treating.