Center for Speech And Hearing Hosts Third Annual Sensory-Friendly 'Trunk-Or-Treat'

The SEMO chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Speech and Hearing and other campus organizations are once again hosting their 'Trunk-or-Treat' Halloween Sensory-Friendly event.

The event will take place outside of the Center for Speech and Hearing building at 400 N. Pacific St. Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Children can come dressed in their costumes to visit cars decorated for Halloween. SEMO students dressed in Halloween costumes will hand out candy, help children make new friends and assist in playing games such as witch cornhole.

The Center for Speech and Hearing Clinic coordinator Amy Harren said the event is for children who might feel overwhelmed in busy or noisy environments such as Halloween trick or treating. The children have a challenging time in an environment with a lot of things happening at once.

“We wanted to create an event where parents do not have to worry,” Harren said. “We know parents want people to work with their children and be patient and understand different levels of communications.”

This will be the third year the Center for Speech and Hearing has hosted the event. The Trunk or Treat event occurred during homecoming in 2019.

Vice President of SEMO’s chapter for the National Speech-Language Hearing Association Madelyn Johnson said she encouraged other campus organizations to come out and play sensory-based games with the kids and hand out stickers and prizes, such as pop-its.

“I hope the kids come out and have a blast,” Johnson said. “I hope their parents come every year and bring more people with them, as well.”

If parents notice their child becomes overwhelmed, they are permitted to go inside the Center for Speech and Hearing to help their child calm down.

For more information about the Trunk or Treat event, send questions to Amy Harren at aharren@semo.edu.

The Southeast Arrow is a contributing partner with KRCU Public Radio.

