Lisa Heuring Named Physicians And Healthworks Specialist At SoutheastHEALTH

On Friday, Southeast Health announced that Lisa Heuring has joined the Business Development team as a Physicians and Healthworks Specialist.

Heuring has 12 years of experience in healthcare marketing, coordinating care with industries and healthcare facilities, additionally ensuring that organization practices and processes are in compliance with governmental agencies.

In her new role, Heuring will serve as the liaison for industries with information on services provided by the Southeast Occupational Medicine Clinic which offers occupational health care as well as on-site wellness screenings and health risk analysis.

