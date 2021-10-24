-
On Sat. July 10th, Southeast Missouri experienced a series of severe weather events, along with an EF2 tornado touching down and damaging parts of…
Peter Kinder has been named by SoutheastHEALTH as Vice President for Government Affairs. Under the role, Kinder will be a key voice in educating the…
Southeast Missouri State University will now receive support for student athletes and performers in a new partnership with SoutheastHEALTH. During a press…
Southeast Hospital has received recognition by the American Heart Association through the “Get Within the Guidelines Heart Failure Silver-Plus Quality…
When we talk about earthquake preparedness, we usually think of things we could do at the moment: covering our heads, getting under a doorway, or avoiding…
SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau and Universal Health Services (UHS) have officially signed into a joint-venture partnership for the establishment of a…
SoutheastHEALTH added a new robotic surgical system to their Urology field. They’re the first hospital in the region to implement the Da Vinci Xi Surgical…
Last year, SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, a volunteer board for the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, collaborated with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to…
SoutheastHEALTH has announced a new partnership with the division of cardiothoracic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. At a…
Incoming college students need to be prepared to take care of their own medical needs before they come to school. That’s according to Cheri Huckstep Reed,…