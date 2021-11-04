MSHSAA State Volleyball Championships At The Show-Me-Center This Weekend Brings In Additional Revenue, Tourism To Cape Region

The MSHSAA’s Girls Volleyball Championships are taking place this weekend from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 at Cape Girardeau’s Show-Me-Center.

While the event has been held at the Show-Me-Center for the last few years, this is the first time it's been here since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Visit Cape’s Executive Director, Brenda Newbern spoke with KRCU Public Radio about the championship and what it means for the area. According to Newbern, MSHSAA books around 776 room nights in hotels in Cape Girardeau. However, Newbern says this number isn’t indicative of the full impact of the event.

“There’s gonna be like 2.5 people traveling with those students to come and watch that tournament, so the impact is anywhere near 90,000 to 100,000 dollars to our community.”

According to Newbern, Cape Girardeau was given the event this year without having to bid on it, like previous years due to complications with COVID-19.

“They had planned on putting it out to bid, and we would’ve been bidding on it, but with COVID things had just been pushed back and pushed back on their end. Since we know how to do their tournaments, and they’d been pleased with it, they came here.”

According to Newbern, Southeast Missouri State University— in partnership with the city of Cape Girardeau— hope to bid on the event for next year.