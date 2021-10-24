local economy

-
Through Election Day November 2, Cape Girardeau community members will vote to decide whether to keep services funded by paying the same amount of tax…
-
Codefi is hosting their annual 1ST50K Startup Competition this August, and recently announced their list of finalists, which includes innovations in…
-
Collaborative entrepreneurial workspace in Downtown Cape, Codefi, has selected its finalists for their 1ST50K Startup Competition. Finalists were selected…
-
At the July 6th city council meeting, council board members examined and concluded that the City of Cape Girardeau’s TIF redevelopment project was making…
-
With the damage done to the economy, small businesses face their own unique pressure, given the concern for safety and in-person shopping. KRCU’s Clayton…
-
For more than 100 years, women have been fighting to end the pay gap between men and women in the workplace. Women still have a long way to, according to…
-
Half the people in Illinois are eager to move to another state, according to a new Gallup poll. The Land of Lincoln has the highest rate of discontentment…
-
In December 2013, Congress denied the extension of long-term unemployment benefits. According to pewstates.org, an estimated two million long-term…