City Of Cape Girardeau Proposes Internet Tax Vote For November Election

Through Election Day November 2, Cape Girardeau community members will vote to decide whether to keep services funded by paying the same amount of tax whether shopping online or in brick-and-mortar stores.

Credit City of Cape Girardeau

Internet sales have risen by 10% in recent years and as more retail activity moves online communities are modernizing tax mechanisms to better reflect the circumstances.

Currently, in Cape Girardeau no city sales tax is collected and paid by internet retailers.

Because of this, there will be less tax proceeds to maintain and support the city's workforce and infrastructure.

The vote on the “Use Tax’ or “Internet Tax” would not change the tax percentage or total prices charged within the local area.



