Through Election Day November 2, Cape Girardeau community members will vote to decide whether to keep services funded by paying the same amount of tax…
Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the emerging digital economy,…
Collaborative entrepreneurial workspace in Downtown Cape, Codefi, has selected its finalists for their 1ST50K Startup Competition. Finalists were selected…
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
On Tuesday, July 13th Governor Mike Parson signed SB 262 into law. The bill increases funding for transportation and critical state and local…
One of the groups supporting the lawsuit to follow through with Medicaid expansion is the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which historically supports the GOP-controlled General Assembly's priorities.
Updated: 06/22/21 at 1:25pm Just before noon on Tues. June 22, Gov. Parson announced that there will be a special session called for the Missouri…
A leading nationwide transportation and warehousing provider, Frozen Food Express (FFE) Transportation Services, Inc. is expanding its business with a new…
On Thursday morning, the Missouri Technology Corporation announced it is awarding over $1 million in infrastructure-focused grant funding. The funds are…
The COVID crisis comes as rural hospitals have been closing — 10 in Missouri since 2014.