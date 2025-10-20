IL Union President: Government Shutdown Hurts Federal Workers

An Illinois-based union president is speaking out about how the government shutdown is impacting federal employees outside of Washington, and said lawmakers must learn from the historic 2019 shutdown that dragged on for 35 days.

Brent Barron is the president of the National Council of Field Labor Locals under the American Federation of Government Employees, a union which represents 7,500 employees at the Department of Labor.

He said since October 1, about 75% of Labor Department employees have been furloughed. About 3,000 employees are required to work without pay, and Barron explained that they can’t file for unemployment because they are technically still employed.

"Your everyday expenses of going to work continue," said Barron. "Putting gas in your car, preparing lunch or putting your kids in daycare, all the other things that go with living – they keep going on. But guess what doesn't go on? A paycheck."

Barron, who’s been a federal employee since 1989, said during the 2019 government shutdown, people couldn’t afford to keep coming in to work despite management requiring it. He said that could happen again.

The union is providing resources for members on its website and Barron encouraged all furloughed employees who can file for unemployment to do so immediately.

About 85% of federal employees work outside of Washington DC. Barron stressed that communities across the country will be impacted by the ripple effects of worker furloughs.

"The American public counts on the federal government for a lot of things, but they don't realize they're into so much," said Barron. "Keeping our skies safe, keeping our water system safe, keeping our food safe, keeping everything safe."

It’s also the first time in more than a decade that the Labor Department has delayed releasing its monthly employment report, a crucial source of market data for policymakers, businesses, and the general public.

Barron emphasized the importance of reopening government agencies and expresses frustration at public hostility toward federal workers, calling for greater empathy and unity.

"The vitriol and the anger thrown at the federal employee, I don't know where it comes from, because they're your neighbors," said Barron. "We're all supposed to be the United States of America – and we're so divided right now, it's unbelievable. I hope we can get through this and we can start becoming a United States of America again."

This story was originally published by Illinois News Connection, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.