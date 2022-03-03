John Mehner Named Southeast's Assistant Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development

In recent years, Southeast Missouri State University created the Office of Economic and Workforce Development—an engagement center designed to work with Southeast’s Office of Career Services to monitor and respond to the region’s workforce needs.

The office is responsible for developing partnerships with state and local businesses and industries to identify training needs, leading to the development and delivery of revenue-producing workforce education and training solutions.

On March 1, President Carlos Vargas announced John Mehner would join the office as Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development.

The Assistant Vice President is responsible for the University’s workforce and non-credit training programs with academic, industry, and public sector needs.

Mehner will also supervise Southeast’s Office of Career Services, Continuing Education, the Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC), the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Catapult Creative House, and the Law Enforcement Academy to ensure alignment to industry-sector standards and effective programming for student success.

Mehner joins Southeast with notable experience and knowledge of the state and regional economic and workforce issues.

Previously, Mehner served as president and chief executive office of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce where, since 1993 he oversaw a four-star accredited non-profit organization with more than 1500 members.

Mehner was also a founding member of the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, serving as director from 2013-2021, and has experience in other business leadership roles and law enforcement.

Mehner has served with a number of professional business organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management, American Chamber of Commerce Executives, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Missouri Economic Development Council, Small Business Development Center Advisory Board, and more.

Mehner explained that the variety of positions he has held throughout his professional career has been beneficial to his selection for this role.

“Having a lot of relationships within the regional business community, and also within statewide organizations that are directly related to workforce development, and broader scale economic development things, that's where I hope it helps,” Said Mehner.

Mehner expanded that his networking ability and accumulated connections from previous businesses, in addition to the help of the University, will help contribute to the office’s success.

“With the amount of time that I've been doing what I've been doing, you certainly have a lot of relationships in each of those places, --people who have also been around for a long time and are in leadership roles and, hopefully, that helps, and have the fortune of representing an awesome statewide institution, that will help as well.”

Mehner continued to express his appreciation for the University’s initiative of developing the newly created office, and now, additionally, making it a priority.

“We are excited to welcome John to Southeast Missouri State University,” said University President Carlos Vargas.“We look forward to leveraging his relationships to strengthen existing University partnerships and to create new ones with business, industry and local, state and federal entities in the areas of workforce development, continuing education and employee training.”

Mehner’s position as Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development is effective immediately.