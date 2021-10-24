Economic Development

-
On Friday, October 8th, the State of Missouri announced the creation and availability of spending toolkits for local governments to assist in the…
-
At the July 6th city council meeting, council board members examined and concluded that the City of Cape Girardeau’s TIF redevelopment project was making…
-
Madison County will distribute $1.7 million to small businesses that were hit especially hard by stay-at-home orders earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The main goal of the funding is to help small businesses cover existing or new costs that were caused by the pandemic.