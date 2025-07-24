© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

City of Cape, SE MO REDI, Renews Partnership, Including Southeast Missouri State University for Workforce Development Through 2025

KRCU Public Radio | By Ella Tinsley
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM CDT
SEMO REDI logo
SEMO REDI
/
https://semoredi.com/
SEMO REDI aims to enhance job creation, attract investment, and promote entrepreneurship.

The City of Cape Girardeau is investing in the future of Southeast Missouri and its workforce.

The City Council renewed its partnership with SE MO REDI (Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc.), pledging $68,000 through the end of the year to support regional economic growth, with a resolution during the July 21, 2025, meeting.

Part of the initiative includes a collaboration with Southeast Missouri State University, where leaders are thinking big about the region’s future.

“Economic and workforce development from the University’s perspective is a regional effort,” said Dan Presson, SEMO Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development. “We look at Southeast Missouri as a whole and ask how we can leverage our resources and knowledge to lift the region—economically and in terms of workforce.”

The University’s role includes connecting local employers with talented students and helping future entrepreneurs launch careers or manage existing businesses.

“We’re taking major steps to ensure the strength and competitiveness of Southeast Missouri for the long run,” Presson said.

In addition to Southeast Missouri State University, SE MO REDI partners with Codefi, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC), and Mineral Area College, located further north.
News SEMO REDIThe City of Cape GirardeauEconomic DevelopmentSoutheast Missouri State University
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
