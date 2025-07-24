City of Cape, SE MO REDI, Renews Partnership, Including Southeast Missouri State University for Workforce Development Through 2025

The City of Cape Girardeau is investing in the future of Southeast Missouri and its workforce.

The City Council renewed its partnership with SE MO REDI (Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc.), pledging $68,000 through the end of the year to support regional economic growth, with a resolution during the July 21, 2025, meeting.

Part of the initiative includes a collaboration with Southeast Missouri State University, where leaders are thinking big about the region’s future.

“Economic and workforce development from the University’s perspective is a regional effort,” said Dan Presson, SEMO Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development. “We look at Southeast Missouri as a whole and ask how we can leverage our resources and knowledge to lift the region—economically and in terms of workforce.”

The University’s role includes connecting local employers with talented students and helping future entrepreneurs launch careers or manage existing businesses.

“We’re taking major steps to ensure the strength and competitiveness of Southeast Missouri for the long run,” Presson said.

In addition to Southeast Missouri State University, SE MO REDI partners with Codefi, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC), and Mineral Area College, located further north.