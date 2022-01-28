Ameren's Energy Transmission Line, 'Limestone Ridge Project', Approved For Construction

Ameren Missouri /

The Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois has received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission to proceed with their energy transmission line project.

The Limestone Ridge Project will implement a 15-mile, 138,000-volt transmission line, connecting two substations in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, providing additional capacity for the region's energy infrastructure.

ATXI will construct, operate and maintain the new transmission line, which is expected to improve energy reliability in local communities.

“The three big benefits the project will provide are reliability to the transmission system, economic growth, and also access to clean energy sources renewables,” said Jim Jontry, project manager of the Limestone Ridge Project.

Jontry explained that the new transmission line will act as a backup in case of emergency.

“From a reliability perspective, what we're doing is building a backup feed to the feed that exists now, so in the unlikely situation where the primary feed may go down for an unexpected reason, there's a backup in place, so lights wont go out, and manufacturing facilities or business in the area can maintain their work and move forward,” said Jontry.

Mono-pole structures used for the new transmission line. / Ameren Missouri

The transmission system will help maintain the use of clean energy sources such as wind, solar, or battery by moving energy to where it is needed.

“Wind doesn't blow consistently in all areas, and the sun doesn't shine consistently in all areas,” said Jontry. “The transmission system builds in that flexibility to source the energy from where it's being generated, to where it will be delivered.”

Jontry mentions that these energy lines are an attractive feature to local public infrastructure.

“Businesses look for strong and flexible energy sources, and by adding that here, that can help the growth, and economic growth of the area by attracting businesses looking for those amenities.”

ATXI expects to invest $40 million in the Limestone Ridge Project, and construction is planned to begin in 2022 with a proposed in-service date of December 2023.

