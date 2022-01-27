© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public

Going Public: Dr. Joel Rhodes and "The Life of Louis Houck"

Published January 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST
Dr. Joel Rhodes, Professor of History at Southeast -- provides some background on the man that Houck Field is named after. Joel wrote a book about Louis Houck in 2017 titled “A Missouri Railroad Pioneer: The Life of Louis Houck.”

Rhodes notes that Houck's fingerprints are all over Southeast Missouri — closely tied with three major events that transformed the region. Those include building Academic Hall, maintaining the university and bringing the railroads to Southeast Missouri.

