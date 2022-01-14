SE Connect - December 7, 2021

On this edition of the program we are spending some time talking about Louis Houck and the field that bears his name. In our first segment, we’re joined by Dr. Joel Rhodes, Professor of History at Southeast -- who will give us a little background on the man that Houck Field is named after. Joel wrote a book about Louis Houck in 2017 titled “A Missouri Railroad Pioneer: The Life of Louis Houck.”

Then, we talk with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke who will share plans to renovate Houck Stadium.