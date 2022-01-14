© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - December 7, 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST
SEMO Athletics
On this edition of the program we are spending some time talking about Louis Houck and the field that bears his name. In our first segment, we’re joined by Dr. Joel Rhodes, Professor of History at Southeast -- who will give us a little background on the man that Houck Field is named after. Joel wrote a book about Louis Houck in 2017 titled “A Missouri Railroad Pioneer: The Life of Louis Houck.”

Then, we talk with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke who will share plans to renovate Houck Stadium.

Tags

Houck StadiumSEMO AthleticsSoutheast Missouri State University
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
