Mark MartinCo-host, Martin's Must-Reads
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
-
“Jimmy Carter’s one-term presidency is often labeled a failure; indeed many Americans view Carter as the only ex-president to have used the White House as a stepping stone to greater achievements. But in retrospect the Carter political odyssey is a rich and human story, marked by both formidable accomplishments and painful political adversity.”
-
“Jimmy Carter’s one-term presidency is often labeled a failure; indeed many Americans view Carter as the only ex-president to have used the White House as a stepping stone to greater achievements. But in retrospect the Carter political odyssey is a rich and human story, marked by both formidable accomplishments and painful political adversity.”
-
“Tensions at Yalta threatened to tear apart the wartime alliance of Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin just as victory was close at hand. Catherine Grace Katz uncovers the dramatic story of the three daughters who were chosen by their fathers to travel with them to Yalta.”
-
“Tensions at Yalta threatened to tear apart the wartime alliance of Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin just as victory was close at hand. Catherine Grace Katz uncovers the dramatic story of the three daughters who were chosen by their fathers to travel with them to Yalta.”
-
“A person of talent hits a target that no one else can hit; a person of genius hits a target that no one else can see. A talented person deals skillfully…
-
All of us at one time or another have looked at the incredibly beautiful photos of faraway stars and nebulas and wondered “How do they do that?” Emily…
-
“The human story has always been one of perseverance—often against remarkable odds.”I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Andrea Pitzer in her…
-
Mt. Everest, on the border of Nepal and China, is the tallest and most well-known mountain in the world. It has been climbed by over 5,700 people and,…
-
Before sunrise on January 1, Conor hiked to the top of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park braving the cold Maine weather to watch the sunrise on…
-
With their impact on our culture, the legacy of the Beatles transcends music. An impact that is still felt today. The heart of the Beatles was its initial…