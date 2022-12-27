© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'You're Not Listening'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
youre_not_listening.png

“In modern life, we are encouraged to listen to our hearts, listen to our inner voices, and listen to our guts, but rarely are we encouraged to listen carefully and with intent to other people…Online and in person, it’s all about defining yourself, shaping the narrative, and staying on message.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Kate Murphy in her book You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why it Matters lays out a fundamental problem in our world today: we don’t listen and what that means for our society today.

Barriers to listening, most of which are self-imposed, include: listening only so long as to figure out what we are going to say, expectancy bias—the bias that we listen to only those we already agree with,  instantaneous judgements we make about people and the ever present goliath called social media. These all serve to impede our listening to connect and understand others and contribute to the extreme polarization in our society today.  Sides simply don’t listen to each other, nor do they even wish to.

Intent listening to another person is hard work, but it is a gift we can give to others. Today more than ever people are craving someone to simply listen to them.  When we deeply listen to others our relationships—with our friends, spouse, co-workers, even the person we disagree with, get better.  In our COVID world of disconnection, listening is the one thing needed to restore community to our society.  Not only is listening a gift to other people but, when we truly listen, it is a gift we give  ourselves.

Kate Murphy’s book You’re Not Listening is a timely commentary and solution to our troubled society today.

Tags
Arts & Culture Martin's Must-Reads
Mark Martin
Mark co-hosted "Martin's Must Reads" until October 2022. He passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2022.
See stories by Mark Martin
Related Content