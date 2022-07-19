© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'My Seven Black Fathers'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published July 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
Book Cover.png

My Seven Black Fathers tells the stories of the men who have shaped my sense of what it means to be a Black man in twenty-first century America...My Seven Black Fathers retells the story of who Black fathers are. My Seven Black Fathers demonstrate there’s no one right way to mentor and there’s no standard fit.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Will Jawando in My Seven Black Fathers; A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole does more than provide his memoirs of growing up. He gives a glimpse into the struggle of growing up a black man in a racist world as well as insights on what being a father looks like.

His mother a white Catholic from Kansas and his father a lapsed Muslim immigrant from Nigeria, gave him the name Yemi at birth. Through the stories of his youth and early adulthood the reader is shown the racism—some intentional, some unintentional that a young black man faces in today’s America. We see how he deals with the racism but also how he comes to accept his heritage and identity.

The other story is one that transcends race, that is the relationship of fathers and sons told through examples and stories. They offer real life lessons on the powerful impact fathers have on sons and the positive influence any male can have.

Will Jawando in My Seven Black Fathers ends with these words “The benefit of having more than one parent—and if you’re me, seven fathers—is that so much of how you see and experience the world is an expression of how their influences have played off one another. There’s no doubting the African proverb “It takes a village to raise child. My experience bears that out.”

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
