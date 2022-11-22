© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: Churchill's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST
Nineteen thirty-seven in Europe found Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany rolling unopposed through the smaller countries of Europe. Colin Gubbins realized that war with Germany was inevitable. He also realized that if Great Britain was to survive as a nation, the next war wouldn’t be won with Britain following any “Marques of Queensberry” rules. It would be a no-holds-barred fight for survival.

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Giles Milton in Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks who Plotted Hitler’s Defeat tells the story of men and women who used sabotage, assassinations, destruction, information gathering and general terror on the German war machine in the pursuit of an Allied victory.

Instead of turning to the military, this dedicated band of mavericks turned to creative brilliant thinkers for expertise to not only destroy instruments of war, but create a new kind of equipment suitable for their singular tasks. With no playbook on how this was to be done they drew inspiration from Sinn Fein, T.E Lawrence (of Arabia) and Al Capone. Their goal was to inflict the maximum amount of damage in the shortest time possible.

This is one good example: the British knew that the Germans were producing heavy water, a crucial ingredient to produce an atomic bomb. After the British military failed to destroy the plant, a team from Churchill’s mavericks successfully carried out a raid to destroy Germany’s heavy water plant in Rjukan, Norway, thus forever ending Nazi Germany’s effort to build an atomic bomb.

Many histories of World War II focus on the battles, the generals, or the political intrigue. Giles Milton in Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare recounts stories of World War II that were never talked about or publicized and the secret people who helped win the war.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
