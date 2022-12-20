© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST
The last thing she ever said to him was “I’m falling asleep.”  In vacationing with friends, Sheryl Sandberg and her husband, Dave, were relaxing on a beach in Mexico.  When Sheryl woke up an hour later, Dave was gone. They found Dave collapsed in the hotel workout room.  Dave died a short while later at the hospital.

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and so began the odyssey Sheryl Sandburg and Adam Grant describe in the book Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy.  In Option B, Ms. Sandburg describes the horrible days and weeks after her husband’s death.  She writes with a genuineness that makes clear she still lives with her grief. It is refreshing to read a story involving grief where the author does not sugar coat the reality of death but brings the loss to you in its full ugliness.

More importantly, the authors focus on resilience.  They wrote, “Resilience is the strength and speed of our response to adversity—and we can build it.  It isn’t about having backbone.  It’s about strengthening the muscles around our backbone.” Resilience is what enables the person grieving to get up and go on with life even though his or her heart aches from the huge hole called loss. 

The authors write, “This book is about the capacity of the human spirit to persevere.”  As Christmas approaches and winter sets in, the reality that a loved one will not be with us this year becomes more acute for many of us.  Sheryl Sandburg and Adam Grant in Option B give a practical book reassuring the reader grief does not have to consume you.

Arts & Culture Martin's Must-Reads
Mark Martin
Mark co-hosted "Martin's Must Reads" until October 2022. He passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2022.
See stories by Mark Martin
