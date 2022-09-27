Martin's Must Reads: 'The Night the Lights Went Out'

On the evening of December 5, 2018, Drew Magary was in New York City celebrating with the rest of the staff of Deadspin. The celebration moved to a karaoke bar and a private room in the basement. Shortly after arriving, Drew stepped into the hallway to use the restroom and collapsed. The next thing he remembers is waking up in an hospital ICU room worrying he had missed his train home. It was December 19, two weeks later. He had been in a medically induced coma as doctors desperately treated him for a severe brain injury.

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Drew Magary in his book The Night The Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage tells the story of his recovery in the hospital and the long process after of trying to put his life back together.

Mr. Magary opens the curtain of transparency as he recounts how he dealt with both the physical and emotional aftereffects of his fall. He uses plenty of irreverent humor to share his battles with everyone from our country’s medical system, lawyers and insurance companies, and himself.

At the same time he shares the immense help he received from so many people. Reflecting on his recovery Mr. Magary writes, “This was the year I discovered my life’s value to others, and the realization was so immense that I felt overwhelmed by it, and I still do. I cannot fathom how so much love could exist, nor how I was lucky enough to be its recipient.”

The Night the Lights Went Out by Drew Magary is a gift to anyone who has suffered through something terrible or helped a loved one get to the other side of trauma. Bring your sense of humor.