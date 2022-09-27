© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Night the Lights Went Out'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published September 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
Book Covers.png

On the evening of December 5, 2018, Drew Magary was in New York City celebrating with the rest of the staff of Deadspin. The celebration moved to a karaoke bar and a private room in the basement. Shortly after arriving, Drew stepped into the hallway to use the restroom and collapsed. The next thing he remembers is waking up in an hospital ICU room worrying he had missed his train home. It was December 19, two weeks later. He had been in a medically induced coma as doctors desperately treated him for a severe brain injury.

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Drew Magary in his book The Night The Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage tells the story of his recovery in the hospital and the long process after of trying to put his life back together.

Mr. Magary opens the curtain of transparency as he recounts how he dealt with both the physical and emotional aftereffects of his fall. He uses plenty of irreverent humor to share his battles with everyone from our country’s medical system, lawyers and insurance companies, and himself.

At the same time he shares the immense help he received from so many people. Reflecting on his recovery Mr. Magary writes, “This was the year I discovered my life’s value to others, and the realization was so immense that I felt overwhelmed by it, and I still do. I cannot fathom how so much love could exist, nor how I was lucky enough to be its recipient.”

The Night the Lights Went Out by Drew Magary is a gift to anyone who has suffered through something terrible or helped a loved one get to the other side of trauma. Bring your sense of humor.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
