Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
Martin's Must-Reads

There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There's the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library's Staff picks shelf and now Martin's Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Growing Up Getty'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Book Cover for post.png

“Dynasties are notoriously difficult to maintain. By a common benchmark, a family can’t really be considered a dynasty until it has endured for four generations with its fortune and social rank still standing. When a family does cross that threshold, to keep them all on track at least one of the heirs generally needs to produce something original.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and James Reginato tells the story of one such American dynasty in his book Growing Up Getty; The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty.

The story begins with J. Paul Getty who at one time was the undisputed richest man in the world. He was the founder of Getty Oil at a time when owning an oil company was both lucrative and a status symbol. J. Paul was focused on making money— a lot of money—but also intent on giving back to the community and world. A combination that continues with J. Paul’s heirs.

The Getty story is multifaceted. The family has its tragedies with childhood deaths, kidnapping, alcohol and drug addiction and subsequent deaths from them. At the same time members of the family are actively supportive of a wide range of topics from LGBTQ rights to protection of endangered species around the world to cultural events. Even with this range of interests the family is still about making money and ridiculously extravagant expenditures, from multiple homes around the world, to multi-million dollar weddings to crazy expensive vacations for hundreds of their closest friends.

In Growing Up Getty by James Reginato the reader will experience emotions from empathy to humor to historical inquisitiveness all while reading of the highs and lows of one the richest and most influential families of the world.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
