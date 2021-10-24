Two-Minute Drill

-
SEMO launched a pair of brand partnerships this week, just in time for Homecoming.
-
SEMO launched a pair of brand partnerships this week, just in time for Homecoming.
-
Zoey Beasley and the SEMO Volleyball team are on a roll.Beasley, a junior outside hitter for the Redhawks, has been named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive…
-
SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz knows that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the impact of his high school football coach and mentor, Tom…
-
Graduate kicker Kenny Doak became SEMO’s first specialist to win a Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Special Teams Player of…
-
On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved action to begin the first phase of construction for a…
-
SEMO Volleyball Senior Laney Malloywas named the Division I National Player of the Week this week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association."This is…
-
Southeast Missouri women's soccer (2-5-0) will play host to Missouri State (3-2-3) Sunday in its annual Meg Herndon Memorial Green Up Game presented by…
-
SEMO Redhawks Volleyball is off to a 4-2 start, including winning the CEFCU Invitational championship the opening weekend at Bradley University. The…
-
A total of 164 Southeast Missouri student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. The…