Two-Minute Drill: Pair of Redhawks Earn Football All-American Honors

A pair of Redhawk football student-athletes have been recognized nationally as All-Americans.

Southeast Missouri running back Geno Hess garnered his second All-America honor this postseason when he was named to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team Monday. Hess earned third-team honors.

Hess led the OVC in rushing yards (1,116), rushing touchdowns (14) and rushing yards per game (111.6). He ranked seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision in each of those categories. Hess ran for over 100 yards in seven of his 10 starts at tailback. Hess was one of 25 finalists for the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, given to the National Player of the Year.

Freshman inside linebacker Bryce Norman was named to the 2021 HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Freshman All-America Team.

A native of Jackson, Norman was SEMO's leading tackler with 66 stops. He posted a team-high three forced fumbles and ranked second among freshmen in the Ohio Valley Conference in tackles. Norman added 7.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. He started the final seven games of the season and was among finalists for the Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award given to the National Freshman of the Year.

