Two-Minute Drill: Broncos Cornerback and SEMO Alum Mike Ford Participated in NFL's My Cause My Cleats

Southeast Missouri alum Mike Ford is among many Denver Broncos players who participated in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative in order to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative was created in 2016 and was designed for NFL players to showcase the charitable cause that is most important to them in front of a national audience. Participating players had the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.

Broncos players wore custom cause-related cleats in Sunday's game against Kansas City. Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2021 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 8-18, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes.

Ford's cause is the American Cancer Society.

A native of Alton, Illinois, Ford is currently in his fourth NFL season. He joined the Denver Broncos on Sept. 1, 2021. Prior to that, he was with the Detroit Lions from 2018-2020. Ford played five seasons at SEMO (2013-2017) and signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent on Apr. 28, 2018.

