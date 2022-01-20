Two-Minute Drill: Four Student-Athletes from SEMO Track & Field Receive OVC Honors

Four student-athletes from the SEMO Track & Field team grabbed Ohio Valley Conference Athlete of the Week Awards.

Nicole Humphreys was named the Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week while Luke Hatfield-Jackson earned Male Field Athlete of the Week. Terrico Garrett was named Co-Male Track of the Week and Marshall Swadley picked up Male Freshman of the Week honors.

Humphreys was named Co-Female Field Athlete of the week for her efforts in both the shot put and weight throw at the Redhawks Invite. Humphreys set a career best in the shot put, one week after setting her old record, with a final throw of 46-10.25 (14.28m). She also won the weight throw with a final throw of 62-2.25 (18.95m). For Humphreys, a senior from Jackson, Missouri, the award is the second in her career and the second week in a row she has earned the laurel.

Hatfield-Jackson was tabbed as the Male Field Athlete of the Week in the OVC for his performance in both the high jump and long jump at the Redhawks Invite. The junior from Arnold, Missouri, won the high jump title with a final jump of 6-9.75 (2.08m). He also wrapped up the long jump title jumping 24-10.50 (7.58m) to win his fourth straight title in long jump and high jump this season.

Garrett, a junior from University City, Missouri, was awarded Co-Male Track Athlete of the Week for his performance on the track. In the 800 meters, Garrett finished the race with a time of 1:59.30 for first overall. He was also seventh in the 200 meters (24.70) and took second in the 4x400 meter relay (3:35.37). This is the first OVC Weekly award for Garrett.

Swadley, a freshman from Willard, Missouri, earned Male Freshman Field Athlete of the Week honors. Swadley won the men's shot put with a personal-best distance of 53-2.75 (16.22m). He was also third in the weight throw, finishing with 56-10 (17.32m). The award marked the first in Swadley's career.

