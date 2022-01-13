Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Provide Medical Aid via Brigade in Panama

SEMO student-athletes Grace Powderly, Claire Morrill, Mackenzie Pugh, and Justin Breault participated in a medical brigade in Panama to open the 2022 calendar year.

Powderly (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) is a member of the women's tennis team while Morrill (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), Pugh (St. Peters, Mo.) and Breault (Edson, Alberta, Canada) are all members of the Redhawks track & field team.

Powderly, a member of the womens tennis team and President of Global Medical Brigades at SEMO, led the group of 14 students from SEMO on the medical brigade. Each day the group brought a medical and dental clinic into the local communities where they provided consults, medications, and informational sessions to the community members.

The communities the Brigade worked with normally have limited access to medical aid, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic most have been unable to see a physician or dentist for almost two years.

The students worked alongside physicians and dentists and saw on average over 100 patients per day in their clinics. They took patient history and vitals, and they taught residents about dental hygiene."

For Powderly and Morrill, both of whom are Cape Girardeau natives and Notre Dame High School alums, the Brigade was their second after spending a week in Honduras in 2019.

