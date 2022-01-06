Two-Minute Drill: Former Redhawks Standout Receiver Kristian Wilkerson Scores Two Touchdowns in Patriots Rout of Jacksonville

In his first career NFL start after being elevated from the practice squad, former Southeast Missouri wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson had himself a big day in the New England Patriots 50-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Wilkerson, who played at SEMO from 2015-19, finished with four catches for 42 yards and a game-high two receiving touchdowns. He is the first ever SEMO alumnus to record a receiving touchdown in the NFL.

Wilkerson scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Mac Jones with 4:40 left in the second quarter. His other score came on a 20-yard pass, again from Jones, at the 11:14 mark in the third quarter.

Wilkerson graduated from SEMO with a degree in Construction Management in December 2019, and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 before later landing with the Patriots organization.

As a Redhawk, Wilkerson earned second team All-American honors from four different publications for his 2019 senior-season performance that helped lead SEMO Football to an OVC Championship and back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances. He is SEMO Football’s all-time career leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Wilkerson and the Patriots wrap up the regular season this Sunday against the Dolphins, and they have already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

