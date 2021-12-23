Two-Minute Drill: Malloy Awarded AVCA All-American Honors

Senior outside hitter Laney Malloy was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention. She is the first SEMO women's volleyball player in program history to earn AVCA All-American honors, this coming after garnering AVCA Midwest All-Region Honorable Mention laurels a week earlier.

Malloy was the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, and she also earned All-OVC First Team and All-OVC Tournament Team honors en route to helping guide the Redhawks to a conference championship and back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Malloy ranked second in the nation in total attacks, eighth in the nation in kills, 12th in total points. An all-around threat, she also led the OVC in services aces, and ranked top 10 in the league in digs.

Malloy was also named OVC Offensive Player of the Week four times and Sports Imports/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week once in 2021.

In the SEMO record books (25-point rally scoring era, 2008 to present), Malloy ranks first for kills and attack attempts in both a single season and for a career at SEMO. She is also first overall for single-season aces and second for career aces.

Malloy was one of 23 Redhawk student-athletes who graduated last weekend, earning her degree in psychology.

