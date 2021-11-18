Two-Minute Drill: Five Redhawks Honored with OVC Awards Wednesday Ahead of the 2021 OVC Championship Tournament

Five members of the Southeast Missouri women's volleyball team, the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Co-Champions, were awarded OVC honors.

Laney Malloy , Zoey Beasley and Claire Ochs were named to the 2021 All-OVC First Team while Tara Beilsmithwas selected to the 2021 All-OVC Second Team.

Malloy was also tabbed the OVC Player of the Year while Ochs earned OVC Setter of the Year. Head coach Julie Yankus was awarded OVC Coach of the Year.

The Redhawks finished the regular-season with a 23-7 mark and 14-4 record in league play to secure a share of the 2021 OVC Regular-Season Championship.

Malloy led the league in 2021 in kills per set (251 kills) and points per set. Malloy was named OVC Offensive Player of the Week four times and Sports Imports/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week once in 2021.

Ochs, a senior from Chesterfield, Missouri, ranks fourth in the league during conference play in assists per set as the Redhawks rank second in the OVC in hitting percentage. She was awarded OVC Setter of the Week four times in 2021.

Beasley, junior outside hitter from Paragould, Arkansas, is third in the league offensively in kills per set and fourth in points per set. Beasley has been awarded OVC Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2021.

A junior libero from Weldon Spring, Missouri, Beilsmith ranks third in the league in digs. She has been awarded OVC Defensive Player of the Week four times in 2021.

SEMO is hosting the 2021 OVC Championship Tournament this weekend at Houck Field House as the number one seed. Check semoredhawks.com for complete tournament updates.