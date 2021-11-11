Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Host Morehead State in Final Regular-Season Series With OVC Championship on the Line

Southeast Missouri women's volleyball (21-7, 12-4 OVC) will take on Morehead State (18-9, 14-2 OVC) Friday and Saturday in its final regular-season Ohio Valley Conference series with an opportunity to capture a share of the 2021 OVC Regular-Season Championship. Match times are set for 6 p.m., CT and 2 p.m. in Senior Weekend at Houck Field House.

SEMO is currently second in the OVC standings behind Morehead State and can claim a share of the regular-season title and the top-seed in the 2021 OVC Championship Tournament with a pair of victories over the Eagles.

The Redhawks hold the tiebreak over Austin Peay (also 12-4 in the OVC) and would also have the tiebreak on Morehead State with a pair of wins.

With two wins over the Eagles, SEMO would claim a share of its 10th OVC Regular-Season title in program history. The Redhawks last won the league's regular season in 2007 with a mark of 13-6.

SEMO will recognize seniors Ally Dion, Laney Malloy, Elissa Moylan, Claire Ochs and Caroline Draver prior to Saturday's Senior Day match.

Ochs, a senior setter from Chesterfield, Missouri, surpassed 4,000 assists in her career during matches last weekend at Murray State. She ranks second in SEMO program history in assists.

