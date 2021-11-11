© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Host Morehead State in Final Regular-Season Series With OVC Championship on the Line

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published November 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
Southeast Missouri women's volleyball (21-7, 12-4 OVC) will take on Morehead State (18-9, 14-2 OVC) Friday and Saturday in its final regular-season Ohio Valley Conference series with an opportunity to capture a share of the 2021 OVC Regular-Season Championship. Match times are set for 6 p.m., CT and 2 p.m. in Senior Weekend at Houck Field House.

SEMO is currently second in the OVC standings behind Morehead State and can claim a share of the regular-season title and the top-seed in the 2021 OVC Championship Tournament with a pair of victories over the Eagles.

The Redhawks hold the tiebreak over Austin Peay (also 12-4 in the OVC) and would also have the tiebreak on Morehead State with a pair of wins.

With two wins over the Eagles, SEMO would claim a share of its 10th OVC Regular-Season title in program history. The Redhawks last won the league's regular season in 2007 with a mark of 13-6.

SEMO will recognize seniors Ally Dion, Laney Malloy, Elissa Moylan, Claire Ochs and Caroline Draver prior to Saturday's Senior Day match.

Ochs, a senior setter from Chesterfield, Missouri, surpassed 4,000 assists in her career during matches last weekend at Murray State. She ranks second in SEMO program history in assists.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.

