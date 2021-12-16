© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
SEMO-Primary-Logo-RGB.jpg
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Construction Approved for First Phase of a New Houck Field

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published December 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
houck_conceptual_design.jpg
SEMO Athletics
/
Phase 1 Stadium Conceptual Design

On Friday, September 24, 2021,  the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved action to begin the first phase of construction for a new Houck Field.

The first phase of the project will include demolition of the existing south grandstand structure as well as construction of a new south seating bowl and concourse with new restrooms and concession areas. Current plans indicate this phase will be complete in time for the Fall 2022 season.

Beyond the initial work to be completed, the remainder of the South Sideline project has two additional phases, which will be completed as funding is identified. Items to be incorporated in these phases include a locker room for the football and soccer teams, an athletic training space, centralized ticketing, and a two-level press box, equipped with operational areas and a new club level.

Future plans for the Houck Field renovations will not be limited to the South Sideline rebuild. Additional phases will involve renovation of the North Sideline seating area and construction of a new field house. 

SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas said that Athletics plays an important role for the institution, and a state-of-the-art Houck Field has the ability to bring more fans, special events and numerous activities to campus and the region.

Demolition of the current south grandstands will take place after the completion of the fall football season, and fundraising efforts for the future phases of the project are ongoing.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter, now @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Assistant Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
