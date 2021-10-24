-
The American Red Cross Opens a “One-Stop Shop” offering relief and recovery resources for those affected by severe storms and tornadoes.
In early July Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County was impacted by an EF2 tornado touching down and damaging various areas of the building. The…
On July 28, the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County announced a report on the progress of the building’s repairs after the July 10th EF2…
On Sat. July 10th, Southeast Missouri experienced a series of severe weather events, along with an EF2 tornado touching down and damaging parts of…
Updated at 2:05 p.m., June 24 with a closure on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau Numerous thunderstorms worked their way through southeast Missouri this…