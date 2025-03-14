© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
National Weather Service Predicts Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Tornadoes Over Next 24 Hours

KRCU Public Radio | By John Moore
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:01 PM CDT
A wind advisory remains in effect from 1pm this afternoon (Friday) to 4am Saturday. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts over 50 mph are possible. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms before 1am, and then there is a chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe.
Around 10:20 pm Friday, the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY issued a Special Weather Statement: Several dangerous tornado-producing storms are moving across parts of southeast Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Tornado warnings are in effect. Conditions are expected to remain highly-favorable for severe weather and tornadoes, potentially strong tornadoes through the next several hours. Find the latest alerts here.

Updated 10:03 pm
A Tornado Emergency was issued for Van Buren MO and Fremont MO, in effect until 10:15 PM. Find the latest alerts here.

Since Tuesday this week, the National Weather Service has been watching a strong weather system that threatens to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes as it moves across the quad state region from Friday through Saturday.

The storms are expected to be fast moving, possibly reaching up to 70 miles per hour.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 pm Friday for multiple counties in Southeast Missouri.

Severe storms and heavy rain are possible Saturday, mainly over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

Around 4 pm Friday, the National Weather Service held a live event to discuss the threats to the region.

The National Weather Service says there is potential for 'a dangerous severe weather episode' Friday night across the area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop early this evening across Southeast Missouri, and then move east into the rest of the region through around 4 am Saturday.

Cape Girardeau severe weather outlook for March 14th to 15th.

Any storms that form will have the potential to produce strong tornadoes. Damaging winds and large hail will also be a threat.

Poplar Bluff severe weather outlook for March 14th to 15th.

Having a shelter plan in place is highly recommended before the storms move into the area.

Severe weather safety tips

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky provided shelter guidelines early Friday afternoon.

The best sheltering option in a tornado is in a certified above or below ground tornado storm shelter or FEMA designated safe room. The next best option is in the interior room of a well-constructed home or building, or basement. Bad options include large open buildings or rooms like gymnasiums or manufactured housing. The worst options are mobile homes, vehicles, or underneath a highway overpass.
