National Weather Service Predicts Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Tornadoes Over Next 24 Hours

Updated 10:03 pm

A Tornado Emergency was issued for Van Buren MO and Fremont MO, in effect until 10:15 PM. Find the latest alerts here.

Since Tuesday this week, the National Weather Service has been watching a strong weather system that threatens to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes as it moves across the quad state region from Friday through Saturday.

The storms are expected to be fast moving, possibly reaching up to 70 miles per hour.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 pm Friday for multiple counties in Southeast Missouri.

Severe storms and heavy rain are possible Saturday, mainly over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

Around 4 pm Friday, the National Weather Service held a live event to discuss the threats to the region.

The National Weather Service says there is potential for 'a dangerous severe weather episode' Friday night across the area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop early this evening across Southeast Missouri, and then move east into the rest of the region through around 4 am Saturday.

National Weather Service/Paducah, KY / National Weather Service/Paducah, KY Cape Girardeau severe weather outlook for March 14th to 15th.

Any storms that form will have the potential to produce strong tornadoes. Damaging winds and large hail will also be a threat.

National Weather Service/Paducah, KY / National Weather Service/Paducah, KY Poplar Bluff severe weather outlook for March 14th to 15th.

Having a shelter plan in place is highly recommended before the storms move into the area.

National Weather Service/Paducah, KY / National Weather Service/Paducah, KY Severe weather safety tips

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky provided shelter guidelines early Friday afternoon.