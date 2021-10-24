-
The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for…
-
Current Mississippi River levels have exceeded the number of consecutive days above flood stage as they had during the Great Flood of 1993. Although the…
-
Mississippi River Expected To Crest At 47 Feet Next Thursday, But No Homes Are In “Immediate Danger”The National Weather Service is expecting the Mississippi River to crest at 47 feet next Thursday as it continues to rise. But Cape Girardeau County…
-
The National Weather Service has released information about a winter storm that will soon hit southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. National Weather…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory effective through Sunday for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. It was issued as a result…
-
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are digging out of the winter storm this morning that buried the region in ice, sleet and snow.Schools cancelled…
-
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are scraping out a sheet of ice, sleet and snow that glazed the region Tuesday. The icy weather snarled traffic…
-
Snow is now falling across Cape Girardeau as an arctic blast continues to push its way across region. Cape Girardeau saw mainly freezing rain and sleet…
-
Just when we were getting used to a cooler than expected summer, a heat wave will settle across much of the Midwest.A large dome of high pressure will…
-
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois can expect about two inches of rain over the next day and a half or so.There’s an unusual amount of moisture in…