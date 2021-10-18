© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Designates Southeast Missouri State University As StormReady®

KRCU Public Radio | By Candy N.
Published October 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT
The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for extreme weather and water events.

StormReady® program focuses on communication, mitigation and community preparedness to save lives and property from severe weather. Communities, like universities, must meet certain guidelines before the NWS certifies the community as StormReady®.

To be officially StormReady®, Southeast was recognized for:

Establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

Having more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.

Creating a system that monitors weather conditions locally.

Promoting the importance of public readiness through community seminars.

Developing a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

For more information on the StormReady® program, you may visit their website.

 

 
 
 
 
 

