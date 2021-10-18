The National Weather Service (NWS) Designates Southeast Missouri State University As StormReady®







The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for extreme weather and water events.

StormReady® program focuses on communication, mitigation and community preparedness to save lives and property from severe weather. Communities, like universities, must meet certain guidelines before the NWS certifies the community as StormReady®.

To be officially StormReady®, Southeast was recognized for:

Establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

Having more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.

Creating a system that monitors weather conditions locally.

Promoting the importance of public readiness through community seminars.

Developing a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

For more information on the StormReady® program, you may visit their website.











