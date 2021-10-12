Two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning
The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touchdowns in the early morning hours Monday in southwest Missouri.
The first tornado touched down at 1:08 a.m. in southern Newton County southwest of Neosho. The EF-1 twister was on the ground for seven minutes. It had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour and traveled for 3.4 miles. A manufactured home was blown off its foundation, and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors. Several trees were snapped and uprooted.
The second tornado was an EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour. It touched down at 4:44 a.m. and traveled 2.3 miles across northeastern Jasper County into southeastern Barton County. Several trees were snapped and uprooted, a center pivot irrigation system was overturned, and a barn roof was blown off.
