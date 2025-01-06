Missouri Residents Hit With Dangerous Winter Weather During Early 2025 Multi-State Storm System

As a massive storm swept through Southeast Missouri early Sun. Jan. 5th, 2025, residents were advised to take precautions as hazardous conditions continued across the region. The storm brought ice, low temperatures, and about 6 to 8 inches of snow in some parts of the region. This has made travel difficult, caused power outages, and disrupted many activities across the state.

Road Conditions

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reports that roadways remain dangerous, especially on bridges and overpasses. Their crews are working hard in order to treat the roads, but officials advise residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary .

“Drivers need to avoid traveling until conditions improve sometime on Monday,” said MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth. “For the remainder of this weekend, travel should be limited to emergencies only. These difficult conditions will also delay response times for our crews and emergency response partners.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has responded to hundreds of incidents statewide. Their latest report shows 436 crashes, 1,788 stranded motorists assisted, and 3,134 service calls. Sadly, the storm has caused at least one death and 38 injuries in Missouri alone.

Power Outages

Power outages affect thousands of people in the region. Ameren Missouri reports that over 23,000 customers are currently without power. Impacted areas include Cape Girardeau, Iron, St. Francois, Scott, and Washington counties. Crews are working to restore power, but efforts are being slowed down by the harsh conditions. Updates on outages can be viewed on the Ameren Missouri Outage Map .

Storm Damage

Freezing rain has caused significant damage to infrastructure, with downed trees and power lines reported in Madison County. The Fredericktown Fire Department describes the situation as “significant and ongoing.” Meanwhile, local emergency services have been stretched thin responding to storm-related incidents. ( Spectrum News )

Campus Closures

On Mon. Jan. 6th, Southeast Missouri State University announced the closure of the main campus in Cape Girardeau, as well as the Sikeston and Kennett regional campuses.

With conditions expected to remain hazardous, authorities urge residents to stay indoors and limit travel.

For the latest information, visit the following resources:

Missouri Department of Transportation modot.org

Ameren Missouri: www.ameren.com/missouri

National Weather Service: weather.

State Emergency Management Agency: sema.dps.mo.gov

Warming Centers ( via Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services): https://health.mo.gov/

