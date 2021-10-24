-
Driving down a two-lane highway in rural Missouri, Matt Plenge squinted at a patch of gray clouds hanging low over his farm fields in the distance.“Does…
If you already planted tomatoes in your garden, the cold snap experienced on Tuesday morning could have hurt them. Indeed, the cold weather experienced in…
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are digging out of the winter storm this morning that buried the region in ice, sleet and snow.Schools cancelled…
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are scraping out a sheet of ice, sleet and snow that glazed the region Tuesday. The icy weather snarled traffic…
It’s hard to imagine that only a couple weeks ago the temperatures were reminiscent of summer, an inviting 70 degrees. Even more unbelievable is that only…
This year’s corn crop is looking good, thanks to a cool, wet summer. Early summer rains delayed planting for many farmers. Harvest should begin this week…
Gov. Jay Nixon toured parts of flood-ravaged south-central Missouri Thursday following days of heavy rains, which damaged dozens of homes and killed a…
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois can expect about two inches of rain over the next day and a half or so.There’s an unusual amount of moisture in…
Cool, rainy weather has dominated Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for the past week or so.Cape Girardeau set a record for the lowest high…
Missouri's overall drought picture is vastly improved this summer over what it was during last year's extreme heat and dry conditions. Still, drought