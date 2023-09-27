Going Public: Paducah KY NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist and Senior Forecaster Talk Fall Weather Safety and Preparedness

Christine Wielgos, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, and Keith Cooley, the Senior Forecaster at the Paducah, Kentucky, National Weather Service office stopped by KRCU Public Radio to discuss what it means to be a 'Weather-Ready Nation', and their Fall Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness Campaign, which runs from Sept. 25th to Sept. 29th, 2023.

Christine and Keith both spoke about the very detailed and by-the-minute scientific data that is now available to forecasters when observing severe weather and alerting the public during severe weather events, in a timely manner across multimedia platforms.

They also discussed what it is like to be a forecaster in today's rapidly changing climate, the increased frequency of severe weather events, and the ways they have seen their field office change in monitoring and forecasting weather days in advance.

Each day of the week, the National Weather Service has a specific message focusing on Fall Weather Safety and Awareness.

Mon. Sept. 25th

1 of 3 — Build a Kit preparedness.png Falling leaves and cooler temperatures are a sure sign the fall season is underway. However, this change of seasons can bring strong to severe thunderstorms along with tornadoes, as the atmosphere can become more conducive to more violate weather. Be prepared!

National Weather Service / National Weather Service 2 of 3 — Noteworthy Fall Tornado Events.png Some strong to violent deadly tornado events have occurred in the fall. Here are a few noteworthy events. Please visit www.weather.gov/pah/events for more information.

3 of 3 — Important Facts About Fall Tornadoes.png Here are some unique facts about fall tornadoes to think about as you work toward updating your preparedness plan for the upcoming fall severe weather season.



Tues. Sept. 26th

1 of 3 — Slide6.png We often think of springtime as a time for severe weather including tornadoes. While April and May usually bring us the greatest number of tornadoes, we have seen strong to violent tornadoes in the fall months as well. These graphs show the story.

National Weather Service / National Weather Service 2 of 3 — Slide7.png Even though most of the tornadoes in our region occur in April and May, you can see that those months do not correlate with the greatest amounts of deaths. We have seen our greatest amounts of deaths from tornadoes in November and December.

National Weather Service / National Weather Service 3 of 3 — Slide8.png Tornadoes are most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. However, nighttime tornadoes pose a huge risk for people in our area. Out of the 114 tornado deaths that have occurred, 107 of them occurred with nighttime tornadoes. Check the weather before heading to bed! National Weather Service / National Weather Service

Wed. Sept. 27th

1 of 3 — Watch Vs Warning.png Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning? It is important to know the differences between the two and know how to act when either is issued by your local NWS office. 2 of 3 — What makes a thunderstorm severe.png Do you know what to expect when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued? Not all storms are alike. We send out severe thunderstorm warnings only for storms that have the potential for OR already producing hail the size of quarters or larger and/or wind gusts 58 mph or greater.

3 of 3 — FallWednesday3.png NOAA Weather Radios are as important as a smoke detector. They are your first line of defense when it comes to threatening weather. They immediately alert when critical information is issued by your local NWS office. Invest in one today – it might save your life!

Thurs. Sept. 28th

1 of 3 — Tornado Safety Tips.png



It is important to know your plan of action if a tornado warning is issued. Review these safety tips so you are ready to act when the next tornado warning is issued for your area. Watch this video on what to do when a warning is issued:

Flash flooding causes many deaths each year, with many of the deaths being preventable. Most flood deaths occur because people make poor choices while driving. Keep these key safety tips in mind when you are out driving near flood waters.

The more prepared you are, the better you will be at dealing with a severe weather situation. It is crucial that everyone in your household knows the plan and knows how to execute it.

Fri. Sept. 29th